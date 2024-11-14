News & Insights

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc Declares Dividend for 2024

November 14, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (GB:HYG) has released an update.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc has announced a second interim dividend of 1.5 pence per B Share for 2024, with key dates set for mid-December. Investors interested in the dividend can participate in the ongoing offer for subscription, aiming to raise up to £10 million. The company provides detailed application instructions on their website.

