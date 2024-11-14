Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc Declares Dividend for 2024

Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (GB:HYG) has released an update.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc has announced a second interim dividend of 1.5 pence per B Share for 2024, with key dates set for mid-December. Investors interested in the dividend can participate in the ongoing offer for subscription, aiming to raise up to £10 million. The company provides detailed application instructions on their website.

For further insights into GB:HYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.