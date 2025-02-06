Seneca Foods Corporation Reports Q3 and Nine-Month Financial Results for Fiscal 2025

Seneca Foods reports increased net sales for Q3 2025, but gross margins declined due to adverse weather conditions.

Quiver AI Summary

Seneca Foods Corporation reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 28, 2024, revealing that net sales increased to $1,233.0 million from $1,150.6 million for the same period the previous year, primarily due to higher sales volumes. However, gross margin percentages declined, with the nine-month figure at 10.9%, compared to 14.6% the prior year, reflecting pressure on margins from adverse weather conditions during the 2024 pack season. The third-quarter net sales also rose to $502.9 million from $444.5 million year-over-year, but with lower selling prices impacting gross margins, which stood at 9.8% compared to 12.2% a year ago. Despite challenges, the company noted strong unit volume sales growth of over 16% and positive outcomes in working capital and cash flow, enabling debt reduction.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased by $82.4 million for the nine months ended December 28, 2024, driven primarily by higher sales volumes.

Significant unit volume sales growth of over 16% in the third quarter compared to the previous year.

Strong operating cash flow and debt paydown contributed to improved working capital reductions.

Seneca Foods Corporation maintains a large market share in the packaged fruits and vegetables industry, with high-quality products sourced from over 1,200 American farms and distribution to approximately 55 countries.

Potential Negatives

Gross margin percentages have significantly decreased, with a decline from 14.6% to 10.9% year-to-date and from 12.2% to 9.8% for the third quarter year-over-year, indicating increased pressure on profitability.

Net earnings dropped substantially in both the third quarter and nine months, down 17.8% and 38% respectively compared to the previous year, reflecting challenges in financial performance.

Adjusted net earnings also fell from $26.7 million in Q3 2024 to $22.9 million in Q3 2025, demonstrating a concerning trend in the operational efficiency and profitability of the company.

FAQ

What were Seneca Foods' net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2025?

Seneca Foods reported net sales of $502.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

How did net sales for the nine months ending December 2024 compare to the previous year?

Net sales for nine months ended December 2024 were $1,233.0 million, up from $1,150.6 million in the prior year.

What impact did weather have on Seneca Foods' gross margins?

Gross margins were pressured due to poor pack season resulting from historic rainy weather affecting growing areas.

What are the major brands under Seneca Foods Corporation?

Major brands include Libby’s®, Green Giant®, Aunt Nellie’s®, CherryMan®, and Seneca snack chips.

What is Seneca Foods Corporation's stock trading symbol?

Seneca Foods' common stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbols "SENEA" and "SENEB."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SENEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $SENEA stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



FAIRPORT, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 28, 2024.







Executive Summary (vs. year-ago, year-to-date results):









Net sales for the nine months ended December 28, 2024 totaled $1,233.0 million compared to $1,150.6 million for the nine months ended December 30, 2023. The year-over-year increase of $82.4 million was due mainly to higher sales volumes.







Net sales for the nine months ended December 28, 2024 totaled $1,233.0 million compared to $1,150.6 million for the nine months ended December 30, 2023. The year-over-year increase of $82.4 million was due mainly to higher sales volumes.



Gross margin as a percentage of net sales is 10.9% for the nine months ended December 28, 2024, as compared to 14.6% for the nine months ended December 30, 2023.











“We are pleased with the continued unit volume sales growth experienced in the third quarter, up over 16% compared to last year. However, margins remain pressured versus last year due to the poor 2024 pack season, driven by historic rainy weather in our primary growing areas,” stated Paul Palmby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seneca Foods. “The short pack combined with robust sales momentum have contributed to significant working capital reductions, strong operating cash flow, and debt paydown in the quarter.”







Executive Summary (vs. year-ago, third quarter results):









Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $502.9 million compared to $444.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The year-over-year increase of $58.4 million was driven by higher sales volumes, offset by lower selling prices.







Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $502.9 million compared to $444.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The year-over-year increase of $58.4 million was driven by higher sales volumes, offset by lower selling prices.



Gross margin as a percentage of net sales is 9.8% for the three months ended December 28, 2024, as compared to 12.2% for the three months ended December 30, 2023.













About Seneca Foods Corporation







Seneca Foods is one of North America’s leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high quality products are primarily sourced from more than 1,200 American farms and are distributed to approximately 55 countries. Seneca holds a large share of the market for retail private label, food service, restaurant chains, international, contracting packaging, industrial, chips and cherry products. Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Libby’s®, Green Giant®, Aunt Nellie’s®, Green Valley®, CherryMan®, READ®, and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips. Seneca’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols “SENEA” and “SENEB”. SENEA is included in the S&P SmallCap 600, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Adjusted net earnings excludes the non-cash charges related to the last-in, first-out (LIFO) inventory valuation method, net of applicable income taxes. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides for a better comparison of year over year operating performance. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported earnings before income taxes to adjusted net earnings (in thousands).





















































Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended

















December 28,









December 30,









December 28,









December 30,

















2024









2023









2024









2023













Earnings before income taxes, as reported





$





19,348









$





23,199









$





52,917









$





86,037













LIFO charge









10,919













12,027













22,978













19,643













Adjusted earnings before income taxes









30,267













35,226













75,895













105,680













Income taxes









7,353













8,519













17,901













25,363













Adjusted net earnings





$





22,914









$





26,707









$





57,994









$





80,317





























































































Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported net earnings to EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-cash charges related to the LIFO inventory valuation method). The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP (in thousands).













Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA:





December 28,









December 30,









December 28,









December 30,













2024









2023









2024









2023









Net earnings





$





14,659













$





17,675













$





40,623













$





65,565













Income taxes









4,689

















5,524

















12,294

















20,472













Interest expense, net of interest income









7,841

















9,388

















27,199

















23,146













Depreciation and amortization









12,611

















12,645

















37,573

















38,070













Interest amortization









(177





)













(113





)













(408





)













(327





)









EBITDA









39,623

















45,119

















117,281

















146,926













LIFO charge









10,919

















12,027

















22,978

















19,643













FIFO EBITDA





$





50,542













$





57,146













$





140,259













$





166,569























































































Forward-Looking Information







This release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments, and results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and may contain the words "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seeks," "should," "likely," "targets," "may," "can” and variations thereof and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. We believe important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to, the following:







the effects of rising costs and availability of raw fruit and vegetables, steel, ingredients, packaging, other raw materials, distribution and labor;



crude oil prices and their impact on distribution, packaging and energy costs;



an overall labor shortage, ability to retain a sufficient seasonal workforce, lack of skilled labor, labor inflation or increased turnover impacting our ability to recruit and retain employees;



climate and weather affecting growing conditions and crop yields;



our ability to successfully implement sales price increases and cost saving measures to offset cost increases;



the loss of significant customers or a substantial reduction in orders from these customers;



effectiveness of our marketing and trade promotion programs;



competition, changes in consumer preferences, demand for our products and local economic and market conditions;



the impact of a pandemic on our business, suppliers, customers, consumers and employees;



unanticipated expenses, including, without limitation, litigation or legal settlement expenses;



product liability claims;



the anticipated needs for, and the availability of, cash;



the availability of financing;



leverage and the ability to service and reduce debt;



foreign currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations;



the risks associated with the expansion of our business;



the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our operations;



our ability to protect information systems against, or effectively respond to, a cybersecurity incident or other disruption;



other factors that affect the food industry generally, including:





recalls if products become adulterated or misbranded, liability if product consumption causes injury, ingredient disclosure and labeling laws and regulations and the possibility that consumers could lose confidence in the safety and quality of certain food products;





competitors’ pricing practices and promotional spending levels;





fluctuations in the level of our customers’ inventories and credit and other business risks related to our customers operating in a challenging economic and competitive environment; and





the risks associated with third-party suppliers, including the risk that any failure by one or more of our third-party suppliers to comply with food safety or other laws and regulations may disrupt our supply of raw materials or certain finished goods products or injure our reputation; and







changes in, or the failure or inability to comply with, U.S., foreign and local governmental regulations, including health, environmental, and safety regulations.







Except for ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the filing of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contact:







Michael Wolcott, Chief Financial Officer





585-495-4100

















Seneca Foods Corporation









Unaudited Selected Financial Data









For the Periods Ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023









(In thousands of dollars, except share data)

















































Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended













December 28,









December 30,









December 28,









December 30,













2024









2023









2024









2023













































Net sales





$





502,856













$





444,481













$





1,233,048













$





1,150,620

















































Operating income (note 1)









25,660

















30,762

















75,782

















104,683













Other non-operating income









(1,529





)













(1,825





)













(4,334





)













(4,500





)









Interest expense, net









7,841

















9,388

















27,199

















23,146













Earnings before income taxes





$





19,348













$





23,199













$





52,917













$





86,037

















































Income taxes









4,689

















5,524

















12,294

















20,472

















































Net earnings





$





14,659













$





17,675













$





40,623













$





65,565

















































Basic earnings per common share





$





2.12













$





2.47













$





5.86













$





8.86













Diluted earnings per common share





$





2.10













$





2.45













$





5.81













$





8.78

























Note 1:





The effect of the LIFO inventory valuation method on the third quarter pre-tax results decreased operating income by $10.9 million and $12.0 million for the three months ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively. The effect of the LIFO inventory valuation method on YTD nine month pre-tax results decreased operating income by $23.0 million and $19.6 million for the nine months ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively.





















Note 2:





The Company used the “two-class” method for basic earnings per share by dividing the earning attributable to common shareholders by the weighted average of common shares outstanding during the period.







