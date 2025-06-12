Seneca Foods Corporation Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025, Highlighting Sales Growth Amid Margin Challenges

Seneca Foods reported increased net sales but declining gross margins for fiscal 2025, amid operational challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

Seneca Foods Corporation reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, showing a year-over-year increase in net sales to $1,578.9 million from $1,458.6 million, attributed to higher sales volumes and price increases. However, gross margin percentage declined to 9.5% for the year compared to 12.9% the previous year due to challenges such as a rainy growing season and increased costs. For the fourth quarter, net sales rose to $345.8 million from $308.0 million, yet gross margin also decreased to 4.5% from 6.7% the prior year. Despite these issues, the company achieved a $297 million reduction in net debt year-over-year, demonstrating strong cash flow. CEO Paul Palmby acknowledged the ongoing impact of previous high costs on margins but highlighted the positive sales performance.

Potential Positives

Seneca Foods Corporation reported a year-over-year increase in net sales of $120.3 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, demonstrating strong revenue growth.

The company achieved higher sales volumes along with increased selling prices, indicating robust demand for its products.

Seneca Foods reduced net debt by $297 million year-over-year, which reflects improved financial health and operational efficiency.

The company's products are distributed to approximately 55 countries, highlighting its strong international presence and market reach.

Potential Negatives

Gross margin as a percentage of net sales decreased significantly from 12.9% in the previous year to 9.5% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, indicating increasing cost pressures that may affect profitability.

Net earnings for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 were $41.2 million, a decline from $63.3 million in the previous year, reflecting poorer financial performance.

The company reported a significant increase in net debt reduction of $297 million year-over-year, which may indicate ongoing financial struggles despite increased sales.

FAQ

What are the financial results for Seneca Foods in fiscal 2025?

In fiscal 2025, Seneca Foods reported net sales of $1,578.9 million, a $120.3 million increase from the previous year.

How did Seneca Foods' gross margin change in the last year?

Gross margin was 9.5% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, down from 12.9% the previous year.

What challenges did Seneca Foods face in fiscal 2025?

Seneca Foods faced challenges from a rainy growing season, increasing costs, and fluctuating tariffs affecting operations.

What brands does Seneca Foods produce?

Seneca Foods' products include popular brands like Libby’s®, Green Giant®, and Aunt Nellie’s® among others.

How much did Seneca Foods reduce its net debt?

Seneca Foods reduced its net debt by $297 million year-over-year, reflecting improved cash flow and operating performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SENEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $SENEA stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



FAIRPORT, N.Y., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended March 31, 2025.







Executive Summary (vs. year-ago, year-to-date results):









Net sales for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $1,578.9 million compared to $1,458.6 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase of $120.3 million was driven by higher sales volumes, complemented by higher selling prices and favorable mix.







Net sales for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $1,578.9 million compared to $1,458.6 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase of $120.3 million was driven by higher sales volumes, complemented by higher selling prices and favorable mix.



Gross margin as a percentage of net sales is 9.5% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 12.9% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024.











“We completed a strong fiscal 2025 despite various challenges posed by a rainy growing season, increasing costs, and fluctuating tariffs,” stated Paul Palmby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seneca Foods. “Increased sales volumes and excellent operating cash flow led to a reduction in net debt of $297M year-over-year. However, in the short-term we continue to see the impact of our high-cost 2024 pack weigh on margins.”







Executive Summary (vs. year-ago, fourth quarter results):









Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $345.8 million compared to $308.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The year-over-year increase of $37.8 million was driven by higher sales volumes, complemented by higher selling prices and favorable mix.







Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $345.8 million compared to $308.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The year-over-year increase of $37.8 million was driven by higher sales volumes, complemented by higher selling prices and favorable mix.



Gross margin as a percentage of net sales is 4.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 6.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.













About Seneca Foods Corporation







Seneca Foods is one of North America’s leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high quality products are primarily sourced from more than 1,100 American farms and are distributed to approximately 55 countries. Seneca holds a large share of the market for retail private label, food service, restaurant chains, international, contracting packaging, industrial, chips and cherry products. Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Libby’s®, Green Giant®, Aunt Nellie’s®, Green Valley®, CherryMan®, READ®, and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips. Seneca’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols “SENEA” and “SENEB”. SENEA is included in the S&P SmallCap 600, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Adjusted net earnings excludes the non-cash charges related to the last-in, first-out (LIFO) inventory valuation method, net of applicable income taxes. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides for a better comparison of year over year operating performance. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported earnings before income taxes to adjusted net earnings (in thousands).









































Twelve Months Ended

















March 31,









March 31,

















2025









2024









Earnings before income taxes, as reported









$





54,483













$





82,999













LIFO charge













34,474

















22,342













Adjusted earnings before income taxes













88,957

















105,341













Income taxes













21,843

















25,177













Adjusted net earnings









$





67,114













$





80,164





































Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported net earnings to EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-cash charges related to the LIFO inventory valuation method). The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP (in thousands).

































Twelve Months Ended









EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA:









March 31,









March 31,

















2025









2024









Net earnings









$





41,224













$





63,318













Income taxes













13,259

















19,681













Interest expense, net of interest income













33,245

















34,020













Depreciation and amortization













49,795

















50,729













Interest amortization













(565





)













(447





)









EBITDA













136,958

















167,301













LIFO charge













34,474

















22,342













FIFO EBITDA









$





171,432













$





189,643







































Forward-Looking Information







This release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments, and results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and may contain the words "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seeks," "should," "likely," "targets," "may," "can” and variations thereof and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. We believe important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to, the following:







the effects of rising costs and availability of raw fruit and vegetables, steel, ingredients, packaging, other raw materials, distribution and labor;



the effects of rising costs and availability of raw fruit and vegetables, steel, ingredients, packaging, other raw materials, distribution and labor;



crude oil prices and their impact on distribution, packaging and energy costs;



crude oil prices and their impact on distribution, packaging and energy costs;



an overall labor shortage, ability to retain a sufficient seasonal workforce, lack of skilled labor, labor inflation or increased turnover impacting our ability to recruit and retain employees;



an overall labor shortage, ability to retain a sufficient seasonal workforce, lack of skilled labor, labor inflation or increased turnover impacting our ability to recruit and retain employees;



climate and weather affecting growing conditions and crop yields;



climate and weather affecting growing conditions and crop yields;



our ability to successfully implement sales price increases and cost saving measures to offset cost increases;



our ability to successfully implement sales price increases and cost saving measures to offset cost increases;



the loss of significant customers or a substantial reduction in orders from these customers;



the loss of significant customers or a substantial reduction in orders from these customers;



effectiveness of our marketing and trade promotion programs;



effectiveness of our marketing and trade promotion programs;



competition, changes in consumer preferences, demand for our products and local economic and market conditions;



competition, changes in consumer preferences, demand for our products and local economic and market conditions;



the impact of a pandemic on our business, suppliers, customers, consumers and employees;



the impact of a pandemic on our business, suppliers, customers, consumers and employees;



unanticipated expenses, including, without limitation, litigation or legal settlement expenses;



unanticipated expenses, including, without limitation, litigation or legal settlement expenses;



product liability claims;



product liability claims;



the anticipated needs for, and the availability of, cash;



the anticipated needs for, and the availability of, cash;



the availability of financing;



the availability of financing;



leverage and the ability to service and reduce debt;



leverage and the ability to service and reduce debt;



foreign currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations;



foreign currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations;



the risks associated with the expansion of our business;



the risks associated with the expansion of our business;



the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our operations;



the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our operations;



our ability to protect information systems against, or effectively respond to, a cybersecurity incident or other disruption;



our ability to protect information systems against, or effectively respond to, a cybersecurity incident or other disruption;



other factors that affect the food industry generally, including:





recalls if products become adulterated or misbranded, liability if product consumption causes injury, ingredient disclosure and labeling laws and regulations and the possibility that consumers could lose confidence in the safety and quality of certain food products;





competitors’ pricing practices and promotional spending levels;





fluctuations in the level of our customers’ inventories and credit and other business risks related to our customers operating in a challenging economic and competitive environment; and





the risks associated with third-party suppliers, including the risk that any failure by one or more of our third-party suppliers to comply with food safety or other laws and regulations may disrupt our supply of raw materials or certain finished goods products or injure our reputation; and







other factors that affect the food industry generally, including:



changes in, or the failure or inability to comply with, U.S., foreign and local governmental regulations, including health, environmental, and safety regulations.







Except for ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the filing of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contact:







Michael Wolcott, Chief Financial Officer





585-495-4100

















Seneca Foods Corporation









Unaudited Selected Financial Data









For the Periods Ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024









(In thousands of dollars, except share data)





















































































Three Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended













March 31,









March 31,









March 31,









March 31,













2025









2024









2025









2024













































Net sales





$





345,839













$





307,983













$





1,578,887













$





1,458,603

















































Operating income (note 1)









1,988

















2,548

















77,770

















107,231













Other non-operating income









(5,624





)













(5,288





)













(9,958





)













(9,788





)









Interest expense, net









6,046

















10,874

















33,245

















34,020













Earnings (loss) before income taxes





$





1,566













$





(3,038





)









$





54,483













$





82,999

















































Income taxes expense (benefit)









965

















(791





)













13,259

















19,681

















































Net earnings (loss)





$





601













$





(2,247





)









$





41,224













$





63,318

















































Basic earnings (loss) per common share





$





0.09













$





(0.32





)









$





5.95













$





8.64













Diluted earnings (loss) per common share





$





0.09













$





(0.32





)









$





5.90













$





8.56

























Note 1:









The effect of the LIFO inventory valuation method on the fourth quarter pre-tax results decreased operating income by $11.5 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The effect of the LIFO inventory valuation method on YTD twelve month pre-tax results decreased operating income by $34.5 million and $22.3 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

























Note 2:









The Company used the “two-class” method for basic earnings per share by dividing the earning attributable to common shareholders by the weighted average of common shares outstanding during the period.























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.