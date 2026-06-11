Seneca Foods Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $25.28 million, or $3.69 per share. This compares with $0.60 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $393.85 million from $345.84 million last year.

Seneca Foods Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.28 Mln. vs. $0.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.69 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $393.85 Mln vs. $345.84 Mln last year.

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