Sendero Resources Updates Leadership Amid Strategic Revamp

Sendero Resources Corp. (TSE:SEND) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Sendero Resources Corp. has announced significant changes to its leadership, with David Cross stepping in as the new Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of founder Michael Wood. This move is part of the company’s strategic plan to rejuvenate its operations, focusing on its copper-gold exploration project in Argentina.
For further insights into TSE:SEND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.