Sendero Resources Updates Leadership Amid Strategic Revamp

Sendero Resources Corp. has announced significant changes to its leadership, with David Cross stepping in as the new Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of founder Michael Wood. This move is part of the company’s strategic plan to rejuvenate its operations, focusing on its copper-gold exploration project in Argentina.

