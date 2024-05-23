Sendero Resources Targets $3M in Unit Offering

Sendero Resources Corp. (TSE:SEND) has released an update.

Sendero Resources Corp. has announced a non-brokered offering aimed at raising $3 million through the sale of 37.5 million units at $0.08 each. The funds from this offering, which is set to close by June 7, 2024, will be utilized for exploration and development of the company’s properties, as well as for general corporate purposes. The offering is made under a recently filed prospectus supplement and is subject to regulatory approvals.

For further insights into TSE:SEND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.