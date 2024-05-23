News & Insights

Sendero Resources Targets $3M in Unit Offering

May 23, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sendero Resources Corp. (TSE:SEND) has released an update.

Sendero Resources Corp. has announced a non-brokered offering aimed at raising $3 million through the sale of 37.5 million units at $0.08 each. The funds from this offering, which is set to close by June 7, 2024, will be utilized for exploration and development of the company’s properties, as well as for general corporate purposes. The offering is made under a recently filed prospectus supplement and is subject to regulatory approvals.

