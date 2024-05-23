Sendero Resources Plans $25M Securities Offering

Sendero Resources Corp. (TSE:SEND) has released an update.

Sendero Resources Corp., a Vancouver-based company focused on copper-gold exploration, has filed a final base shelf prospectus, signaling its readiness to issue up to $25 million in various securities over the next 25 months to enhance its financial agility. The prospectus enables offerings of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, and other financial instruments, with specific terms detailed in future supplements. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the company’s exploration projects in Argentina’s Vicuña Belt, where it holds significant mining concessions.

