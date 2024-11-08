Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Reports Strong 3Q24 Growth

Sendas Distribuidora Sa ( (ASAI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sendas Distribuidora Sa presented to its investors.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A., operating under the brand Assaí Atacadista, is a leading cash and carry retail chain in Brazil, providing wholesale and retail services across the country. In the third quarter of 2024, Assaí Atacadista reported a revenue of R$ 20.2 billion, marking a 9.3% increase from the previous year, alongside an EBITDA growth of 12% to R$ 1.0 billion, demonstrating resilience in a competitive market. The company opened four new stores during the quarter, contributing to a total of 21 new store openings over the past year, and plans to continue its expansion with six more stores by the end of 2024. Assaí has focused on reducing its net debt and improving its leverage ratio, which decreased to 3.52x, with a target to further reduce it to around 2.6x by the end of 2025. Looking ahead, Assaí is well-positioned for future growth, with ongoing efforts to enhance its operational efficiency and customer experience, supported by strategic financial management and a robust expansion plan.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.