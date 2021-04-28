Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.47, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASAI was $14.47

ASAI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and Kroger Company (KR).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.