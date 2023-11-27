Sendas Distribuidora S.A. - ADR (ASAI) Price Target Increased by 19.09% to 14.69

The average one-year price target for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. - ADR (NYSE:ASAI) has been revised to 14.69 / share. This is an increase of 19.09% from the prior estimate of 12.34 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.88 to a high of 16.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.28% from the latest reported closing price of 13.57 / share.

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAI is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.76% to 22,809K shares. The put/call ratio of ASAI is 7.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

Coronation Fund Managers holds 8,171K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,644K shares, representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAI by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 6,386K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS holds 975K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Soapstone Management holds 803K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Group holds 506K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAI by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil.

