Sendas Distribuidora S.A. - ADR (ASAI) Price Target Decreased by 8.54% to 15.63

The average one-year price target for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. - ADR (NYSE:ASAI) has been revised to 15.63 / share. This is an decrease of 8.54% from the prior estimate of 17.09 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.83 to a high of 17.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.86% from the latest reported closing price of 14.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAI is 0.11%, an increase of 49.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 65.29% to 19,063K shares. The put/call ratio of ASAI is 1.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coronation Fund Managers holds 7,644K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,425K shares, representing an increase of 15.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAI by 25.94% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 3,969K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares, representing an increase of 80.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAI by 324.83% over the last quarter.

Soapstone Management holds 803K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAI by 18.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 533K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing an increase of 43.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAI by 43.38% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Group holds 480K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAI by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil.

