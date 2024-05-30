News & Insights

Sendas Distribuidora Launches R$1.8 Billion Debenture

May 30, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) has released an update.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has announced the launch of its 10th issuance of simple, non-convertible debentures, aiming to raise R$1.8 billion for general corporate purposes, including cash reinforcement and liability management. The unsecured debentures will have a five-year term, with no real or fiduciary guarantees, and will be publicly offered following CVM regulations. The offering’s proceeds are intended to strengthen the company’s financial position and manage liabilities.

