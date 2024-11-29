Sendas Distribuidora falls -12.9%

Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) is down -12.9%, or -81c to $5.47.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ASAI:
- Sendas Distribuidora falls -12.4%
- Sendas Distribuidora Announces Major Shareholder Change
- Sendas Distribuidora Releases SEC Report Update
- Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Reports Strong 3Q24 Growth
- Sendas Distribuidora Approves Financials and Capital Increase
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.