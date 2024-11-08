Sendas Distribuidora Enforces New Trading Policy

Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) has released an update.

Sendas Distribuidora has issued a comprehensive Trading Policy to ensure ethical trading practices and prevent the misuse of privileged information. The policy outlines strict guidelines for trading securities, including blackout periods and restrictions on statutory officers and board members. This move is aimed at fostering transparency and integrity within the financial market.

