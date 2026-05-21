Is Sendas Distribuidora (ASAIY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAIY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 243 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASAIY's full-year earnings has moved 40.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ASAIY has returned 27% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -8.9%. This shows that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Columbia Sportswear (COLM). The stock is up 9.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear's current year EPS has increased 9.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2% so far this year, so ASAIY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Columbia Sportswear falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11.2%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR and Columbia Sportswear. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.