Is Sendas Distribuidora (ASAIY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAIY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is one of 254 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASAIY's full-year earnings has moved 27% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ASAIY has moved about 94% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 8.3%. This shows that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bilibili (BILI). The stock is up 23.9% year-to-date.

In Bilibili's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 78.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.7% so far this year, so ASAIY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bilibili belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #150. The industry has moved +24% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR and Bilibili as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (BILI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.