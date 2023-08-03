Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI3) Price Target Decreased by 9.98% to 18.39

The average one-year price target for Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI3) has been revised to 18.39 / share. This is an decrease of 9.98% from the prior estimate of 20.43 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.56% from the latest reported closing price of 13.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sendas Distribuidora. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAI3 is 0.27%, a decrease of 12.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.72% to 146,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 17,182K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,365K shares, representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAI3 by 37.18% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,487K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,137K shares, representing an increase of 23.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAI3 by 13.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,576K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,219K shares, representing an increase of 24.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAI3 by 15.32% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,525K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,746K shares, representing an increase of 24.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAI3 by 19.94% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 8,742K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,932K shares, representing an increase of 20.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAI3 by 22.82% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

