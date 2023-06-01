Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI3) Price Target Decreased by 9.35% to 21.05

The average one-year price target for Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI3) has been revised to 21.05 / share. This is an decrease of 9.35% from the prior estimate of 23.22 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.78% from the latest reported closing price of 10.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sendas Distribuidora. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 27.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAI3 is 0.30%, a decrease of 27.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.03% to 126,699K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 18,365K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,987K shares, representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAI3 by 30.19% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,137K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,089K shares, representing an increase of 18.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAI3 by 1.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,219K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,270K shares, representing an increase of 19.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAI3 by 6.21% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,746K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,095K shares, representing an increase of 18.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAI3 by 6.70% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 7,750K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162K shares, representing an increase of 72.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAI3 by 183.63% over the last quarter.

