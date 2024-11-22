News & Insights

Sendas Distribuidora Announces Major Shareholder Change

November 22, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) has released an update.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has announced that Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. has sold a significant shareholding interest in the company. This move is detailed in a recent correspondence disclosed by Sendas, highlighting shifts in its shareholder landscape. Potential investors and current shareholders are encouraged to engage with the company’s Investor Relations Department for deeper insights.

