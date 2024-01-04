News & Insights

Senators urge Tesla, 12 other automakers to remain neutral in organizing drives

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

January 04, 2024 — 10:41 am EST

Jan 4 (Reuters) - A group of 33 senators on Thursday urged Tesla TSLA.O and 12 other automakers to remain neutral in ongoing efforts by the United Auto Workers to organize U.S. auto plants.

The letter, signed by Democrats Gary Peters, Ron Wyden, Dick Durbin, Patty Murray went to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and top executives at Toyota Motor 7203.T, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Hyundai, Rivian RIVN.O, Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE, Honda 7267.T and others and urged them to pledge not to interfere in any organizing activities.

"We believe a neutrality agreement is the bare minimum standard manufacturers should meet in respecting workers’ rights, especially as companies receive and benefit from federal funds related to the electric vehicle transition," the letter seen by Reuters said.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
