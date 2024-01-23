Senators, states ask US Supreme Court to curb 'two-step' bankruptcy abuse

By Dietrich Knauth

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Three U.S. senators and 24 state attorneys general have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to stop well-off companies like Georgia-Pacific from using bankrupt shell companies to sidestep lawsuits.

Senators Dick Durbin of Illinois, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Josh Hawley of Missouri asked the court in an amicus brief on Monday to reverse a June 2023 decision from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which stopped tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that Georgia-Pacific products contained asbestos and caused cancer from proceeding while its subsidiary Bestwall remains in bankruptcy.

"Bestwall has created a legal stratagem that radically expands the authority of bankruptcy courts and makes a mockery of congressional intent," the senators said in a Tuesday statement.

Attorneys general for 24 states and Washington, D.C., also urged the Supreme Court in a separate amicus brief to stop what they called bankruptcy "abuse," noting the 4th Circuit's decision undermines the states' "authority to enforce their state laws to protect their people."

Georgia-Pacific, a unit of industrial conglomerate Koch Industries, pioneered a legal strategy known as the "Texas two-step" in 2017, spinning off its asbestos liabilities into a newly created subsidiary, Bestwall, which then filed for bankruptcy in North Carolina. At the time of the filing, the company faced 64,000 asbestos lawsuits.

The amicus briefs contend that Georgia-Pacific, a company worth tens of billions of dollars, is abusing the U.S. bankruptcy system by using it to shield its assets from people who have been harmed by its products by preventing lawsuits from individuals and states from moving forward, without having to file for bankruptcy itself.

Georgia-Pacific declined to comment.

The Supreme Court has not yet weighed in on the "Texas two-step," but it is already considering how far bankruptcy courts can go to protect non-bankrupt company owners in an appeal of Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy plan. It has not yet signaled whether it will take up the Georgia-Pacific case.

North Carolina, which has become a venue of choice for two-step cases in the wake of the Bestwall filing, wants to discourage potential copycats from creating shell companies in North Carolina so they can file "abusive" bankruptcies in the state, according to the states' brief.

"Wealthy companies that engage in wrongdoing should not be able to get off the hook by cheating the legal system," North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said in a Tuesday statement.

Unlike other courts that have tossed two-step bankruptcies, including Johnson & Johnson's and 3M's, U.S. bankruptcy judges in North Carolina have declined to dismiss Texas-two step bankruptcies.

Attorneys representing asbestos victims suing Georgia-Pacific petitioned the Supreme Court in December, saying that the 4th Circuit's decision would give bankruptcy courts "virtually boundless power to halt litigation against non-bankrupt companies."

In its June 2023 decision, a divided 4th Circuit panel ruled that blocking lawsuits against Georgia-Pacific, which is not bankrupt, would give Bestwall a better chance to reorganize in bankruptcy.

The majority opinion largely blamed the years-long pause in litigation on plaintiffs' lawyers who refused to settle their asbestos claims in Bestwall's bankruptcy, while a dissenting opinion blamed Georgia-Pacific and Bestwall for attempting a "corporate shell game" to avoid the lawsuits.

The case is Official Committee of Asbestos Claimants v. Bestwall LLC, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 23-675.

For the senators: Deepak Gupta and Greg Beck of Gupta Wessler

For the states: North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein

For the asbestos plaintiffs committee: David Frederick of Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick; and Natalie Ramsey of Robinson+Cole

For Bestwall: Noel Francisco of Jones Day

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth in New York)

