Senators say new US Postal Service pay plan will cut rural worker compensation

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 05, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - A group of six U.S. senators on Friday urged the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to delay implementation of a new compensation system that it says will reduce pay for tens of thousands of rural postal delivery workers.

The senators -- Democrats Ron Wyden Elizabeth Warren, Sherrod Brown, Ed Markey and John Fetterman and independent Bernie Sanders -- in a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the automated Rural Route Evaluated Compensation System should not be used "until the system’s serious flaws are rectified."

They also asked how USPS "will reimburse rural carriers for lost earnings when the system makes an inaccurate determination about their routes." USPS did not immediately comment.

