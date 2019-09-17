Senators push for U.S. to expand mining for electric vehicle supply chain

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. senators voiced bipartisan support on Tuesday for the expansion of domestic mining and minerals recycling, part of a push to jumpstart the country's electric vehicle supply chain and offset China's rising dominance in the fast-growing space.

"China is consolidating control of the entire supply chain for clean technologies," Senator Lisa Murkowski, the Republican chair of the Senate's Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said at a hearing. "The United States is falling behind ... and allowing that to happening is a strategic mistake."

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.