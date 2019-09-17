Senators push for U.S. to expand mining for electric vehicle supply chain

Contributor
Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Published

U.S. senators voiced bipartisan support on Tuesday for the expansion of domestic mining and minerals recycling, part of a push to jumpstart the country's electric vehicle supply chain and offset China's rising dominance in the fast-growing space.

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. senators voiced bipartisan support on Tuesday for the expansion of domestic mining and minerals recycling, part of a push to jumpstart the country's electric vehicle supply chain and offset China's rising dominance in the fast-growing space.

"China is consolidating control of the entire supply chain for clean technologies," Senator Lisa Murkowski, the Republican chair of the Senate's Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said at a hearing. "The United States is falling behind ... and allowing that to happening is a strategic mistake."

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More