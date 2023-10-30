News & Insights

Senators ask US regulators to address airline frequent flyer programs

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Monday asked the Transportation Department and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about "troubling reports" of unfair and deceptive practices in airlines’ frequent flyer and loyalty programs.

Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat, and Republican Roger Marshall cited reports "airlines are changing point systems in ways that are unfair to consumers, including by devaluing points, meaning it takes more points than initially marketed to achieve the promised rewards."

Durbin, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, earlier this month asked the CEOs of United Airlines UAL.O and American Airlines AAL.O to answer questions on rising passenger complaints and higher ticket prices and fees.

