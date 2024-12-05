Senators, airline executives argue over checked bags, NY Times reports

A group of senators along with executives from five of America’s major airlines have sparred over whether paying to check a bag on a flight is a choice or tantamount to extortion at a hearing of Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Amelie Nierenberg of The New York Times reports. Last month, the subcommittee issued a report arguing airline fees, for services such as checking bags and choosing seats, raised costs for passengers, leaving them without recourse. Executives from American Airlines (AAL), Frontier Airlines (ULCC), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and United Airlines (UAL) defended the fees.
