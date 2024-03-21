News & Insights

Senator Warren urges SEC to investigate Tesla over board independence, WSJ reports

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 21, 2024 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has urged the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Tesla TSLA.O violated regulations over board independence at public companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a letter.

The letter sent this week, also raised concern about potential conflicts of interest between the automaker and the private companies that Tesla CEO Elon Musk operates, according to the report.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Separately, in a letter to SEC Chair Gary Gensler in July, Senator Warren called on the regulator to open an investigation into Tesla and its board's failure to manage Musk's actions in his dual role then, as CEO of Twitter, now called X, and the automaker.

