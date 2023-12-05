News & Insights

US Markets

Senator Tuberville lifts blockade on some US military promotions

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

December 05, 2023 — 01:56 pm EST

Written by Jasper Ward and Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

Adds quotes in paragraph 3 and 4, background and detail in paragraphs 2, 5 and 6

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, who has blocked hundreds of military promotions for months to protest the Pentagon's payment of abortion-related travel costs, said on Tuesday he would lift his hold on some of them.

Tuberville's actions have affected some 400 officers and their families, as well as lower-level officers in the military. Pentagon leaders have said the holds threatened national security.

"I've still got a hold on, I think, 11 four-star generals. Everybody else is completely released by me," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"It was pretty much a draw. They didn't get what they wanted. We didn't get what we wanted," he said.

Republican Tuberville, a social conservative from Alabama, began blocking confirmations to senior Pentagon posts in March to protest a Pentagon policy enacted last year that provides paid leave and reimburses costs for service members who travel to get an abortion.

Democrats have said Tuberville should show his objection on a policy matter by targeting Biden nominees involved with policy.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Susan Heavey; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Rami Ayyub)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.