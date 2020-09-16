US Markets
ORCL

Senator Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if Bytedance ties remain

Contributor
Alexandra Alper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Republican Senator Marco Rubio called on the Trump administration to reject a proposed deal for Oracle to become a "trusted technology provider" for popular social media platform TikTok's U.S. operations if ties to current Chinese owner Bytedance remain.

Adds detail from letter, file picture available

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Marco Rubio called on the Trump administration to reject a proposed deal for Oracle ORCL.N to become a "trusted technology provider" for popular social media platform TikTok's U.S. operations if ties to current Chinese owner Bytedance remain.

Marco Rubio, the first senator to call on the administration to investigate TikTok, said in the letter to President Donald Trump that "serious questions" remained about Oracle's role, the technology it would provide to Bytedance, and the future of the application's algorithm.

"We remain opposed to any deal that would allow China-based or controlled entities to retain, control or modify the code or algorithms that operate any U.S.-based version of TikTok," Rubio wrote in the letter, dated Wednesday.

"We are heartened that this deal still requires government approval, and if reports indicating this proposed deal will retain links to ByteDance or other Chinese-controlled entities, we strongly urge the administration to reject such a proposal on national security grounds," he added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com; +1(202)354-5865; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.alper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/alexalper?lang=en))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular