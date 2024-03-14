Senator Marsha Blackburn to Speak on Importance of BTC, Digital Assets for US Economy at Bitcoin Policy Summit in Washington D.C.

Marhsa Blackburn (R-TN), the longest-serving United States Senator representing the state of Tennessee, will speak at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. for the second-annual Bitcoin Policy Summit hosted by the Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI).



According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, Blackburn will participate in a fireside chat focused on the current landscape of digital asset policy, tackling commonly-held misconceptions, regulatory challenges, as well as the future direction of Bitcoin and digital assets in the United States.

Blackburn served as a U.S. House of Representatives member for Tennessee's 7th District from 2003-2019 and began her tenure as Senator in 2019 until the present. Blackburn is currently the state’s senior Senator and the dean of Tennessee's congressional delegation. In 2022, Blackburn co-sponsored an amendment to the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 alongside Senator Lummis (R-WY), a vocal Bitcoin supporter. The amendment sought to expand voluntary data reporting from crypto companies in order to facilitate identification and response to cybersecurity threats in the industry.

"Senator Blackburn’s participation underscores the growing importance of Bitcoin in the real economy and the necessity of getting its regulation right” Grant Mccarty, co-founder of BPI said in a statement to Bitcoin Magazine.

The inaugural Bitcoin Policy Summit in 2023 featured prominent policymakers including Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN). Bitcoin industry leaders and human rights activists were also in attendance – among them: Roya Mahboob (CEO and Co-Founder, Digital Citizen Fund), Alex Gladstein (Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation) and Jack Mallers (CEO, Strike).



This year’s Summit will be held at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. and includes Avik Roy (President, Foundation for Research On Equal Opportunity), Mike Brock (CEO of Block’s TBD), Sarah Kreps (Director, Cornell Brooks Tech Policy Institute) and Matthew Pines (Director, Security Advisory at Sentinel One). The full speaker list can be viewed here.



Bitcoin Magazine, in collaboration with BPI, will livestream the Summit via social media including Twitter (X) and YouTube.



To learn more about the Bitcoin Policy Summit, visit https://www.btcpolicysummit.org/.

