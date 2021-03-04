Cryptocurrencies

Senator Lummis Calls Biden ‘Legitimate’ US President

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Cynthia Lummis (Lummis For Wyoming website)

Freshman U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) called President Joe Biden the “legitimate U.S. president” on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” program Thursday morning.

  • While Lummis acknowledged Biden’s electoral college victory in December, Thursday’s statement seems to be her most forceful acknowledgement that he is the legitimate U.S. president.
  • Lummis was among the eight Senate Republicans who voted on Jan. 6 to overturn President Biden’s election victory.
  • At the time, she framed her dissent as taking a stance against alleged irregularities in Pennsylvania’s election administration.

