Senator Lummis Calls Biden ‘Legitimate’ US President
Freshman U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) called President Joe Biden the “legitimate U.S. president” on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” program Thursday morning.
- While Lummis acknowledged Biden’s electoral college victory in December, Thursday’s statement seems to be her most forceful acknowledgement that he is the legitimate U.S. president.
- Lummis was among the eight Senate Republicans who voted on Jan. 6 to overturn President Biden’s election victory.
- At the time, she framed her dissent as taking a stance against alleged irregularities in Pennsylvania’s election administration.
Related Stories
- Nvidia Defeats Lawsuit Over Alleged Misrepresentation of Revenue From Crypto Miners
- Dapps Don’t Care About Your Feelings
- Bitcoin Isn’t Acting Like Stocks, Stocks Are Acting Like Bitcoin
- Blockchain Sleuth Says OKEx, Huobi Stonewalled Him in Child Porn Investigation
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.