Senator Lee asks FTC to investigate online gambling companies over anti-trust

December 06, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Senator Mike Lee of Utah stated in a post to X: “We can’t allow online gambling companies like @FanDuel & @DraftKings (DKNG) to violate anti-trust laws, especially as more Americans grapple with the effects of this industry on our society. Glad to join @SenPeterWelch requesting that @linakhanFTC investigate and protect consumers.” Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) is the parent company of FanDuel.

