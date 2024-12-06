Senator Lee asks FTC to investigate online gambling companies over anti-trust

Senator Mike Lee of Utah stated in a post to X: “We can’t allow online gambling companies like @FanDuel & @DraftKings (DKNG) to violate anti-trust laws, especially as more Americans grapple with the effects of this industry on our society. Glad to join @SenPeterWelch requesting that @linakhanFTC investigate and protect consumers.” Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) is the parent company of FanDuel.

