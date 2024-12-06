Senator Lee asks FTC to investigate online gambling companies over anti-trust

Senator Mike Lee of Utah stated in a post to X: “We can’t allow online gambling companies like @FanDuel & @DraftKings (DKNG) to violate anti-trust laws, especially as more Americans grapple with the effects of this industry on our society. Glad to join @SenPeterWelch requesting that @linakhanFTC investigate and protect consumers.” Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) is the parent company of FanDuel.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DKNG:
- Robinhood CEO says ‘keenly looking into’ sports betting space
- Nevada reports October statewide gaming win down 2.19% to $1.29B
- DraftKings CEO says November was ‘more typical month’
- Bet On It: Industry experiences highest-grossing Q3 on record
- Bet On It: Legalized sports gambling measure may face recount in Missouri
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.