This Senator Just Sold Up To $90K In UnitedHealth Group Stock

A July filing shows that Senator Shelley M Capito reported a sale in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), valued between $6,006 and $90,000. The transaction date is listed as June 23, 2025, with the report published on July 4, 2025.

At present, UnitedHealth Group shares are trading down 1.67% at $303.39.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Shelley M Capito executed 117 trades totaling over $187 thousand. The largest of these trades were in Duke Energy and Microsoft stock. Some of the key transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here is a list of Shelley M Capito's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date UnitedHealth Group UNH STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-23 Analog Devices ADI STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-06-18 Wells Fargo WFC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-18 Microsoft MSFT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-06-18 Exxon Mobil XOM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-06-18

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

