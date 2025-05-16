This Senator Just Sold Up To $715K In PayPal Holdings Stock

May 15, 2025 records indicate that Senator Thomas H Tuberville filed a sale of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), valued between $211,015 and $715,000. According to the May filing, the transaction occurred on May 15, 2025.

Currently, PayPal Holdings shares are trading up 0.15% at $71.68.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Thomas H Tuberville made 910 stock trades totaling more than $14.38 million. The largest trades involved stocks like ChannelAdvisor and Microsoft. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

$50,001 - $100,000 Purchase PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Thomas H Tuberville's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-15 PayPal Holdings PYPL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-04-15 iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF USIG STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-04-15 JPMorgan Chase JPM STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-04-15 Alphabet GOOGL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-04-15

To keep an eye on Thomas H Tuberville's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JPM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for JPM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.