This Senator Just Sold Up To $700K In Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock

A report on May 13, 2025 shows that Senator Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma sale stock in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), valued between $290,010 and $700,000. According to the May filing, the transaction occurred on May 13, 2025.

At the time of writing, Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are trading down 3.05% at $415.87.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Markwayne Mullin made 312 stock trades totaling more than $7.69 million. The largest trades involved stocks like Russell 1000 Ishares ETF and Invesco Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Fund Trus Invesco High Yield Select ETF. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Materials ETF Vanguard (NYSE:VAW): $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

$100,001 - $250,000 Sale Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO): $50,001 - $100,000 Sale

$50,001 - $100,000 Sale Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO): $50,001 - $100,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Markwayne Mullin's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date ConocoPhillips COP STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-04-08 Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 S 2025-04-08 Texas Instruments TXN STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-04-08 Valero Energy VLO STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 S 2025-04-08 Zoetis ZTS STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-04-08

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

