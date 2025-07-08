This Senator Just Sold Up To $50K In Luminar Technologies Stock

A report on July 7, 2025 shows that Senator A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr. from Kentucky sale stock in Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR), valued between $15,001 and $50,000. According to the July filing, the transaction occurred on June 26, 2025.

At the time of writing, Luminar Technologies shares are trading down 0.35% at $2.86.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr. completed 15 stock transactions totaling more than $78 thousand. Luminar Technologies and Kroger stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr.'s recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Luminar Technologies LAZR STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-06-26 Wells Fargo WFC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-01

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

