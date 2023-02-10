Senator Investment Group Cuts Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA Ordinary Shares (PRM)

Fintel reports that Senator Investment Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.45MM shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA Ordinary Shares (PRM). This represents 1.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.18MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 73.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.54% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perimeter Solutions, SA Ordinary Shares is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 51.54% from its latest reported closing price of $8.75.

The projected annual revenue for Perimeter Solutions, SA Ordinary Shares is $494MM, an increase of 35.38%. The projected annual EPS is $0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perimeter Solutions, SA Ordinary Shares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRM is 0.37%, a decrease of 29.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 170,308K shares. The put/call ratio of PRM is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 21,600K shares representing 13.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 13,877K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,646K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 18.16% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 10,961K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,807K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 40.64% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,221K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,579K shares, representing a decrease of 40.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 44.66% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 8,103K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,584K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 19.21% over the last quarter.

Perimeter Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn’t offer second chances. Perimeter characterizes the solutions it develops as ‘Solutions that Save’ – because it underscores what Perimeter is trying to accomplish for its customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants.

