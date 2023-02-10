Senator Investment Group Cuts Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA)

Fintel reports that Senator Investment Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.32MM shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA). This represents 0.44% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 76.60MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 91.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 187.06% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is $5.02. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 187.06% from its latest reported closing price of $1.75.

The projected annual revenue for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is $377MM, a decrease of 28.62%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 6.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNA is 0.28%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.19% to 1,181,821K shares. The put/call ratio of DNA is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 244,177K shares representing 12.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204,077K shares, representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 34.49% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 144,384K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126,819K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 23.33% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 101,834K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,084K shares, representing an increase of 73.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 397.55% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 85,385K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,023K shares, representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 41.63% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 69,158K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ginkgo Bioworks is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as they can program computers. The company's cell programming platform enables the growth of biotechnology across diverse markets, from food to fragrance to pharmaceuticals.

