Senator Cynthia Lummis to Speak in Washington D.C. on US Competitiveness in Bitcoin Mining

Per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, United States Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is set to appear in Washington D.C. alongside Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), to discuss the importance of maintaining the competitiveness of bitcoin mining in the United States.

News of Lummis’s participation in The Bitcoin Policy Summit by The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) comes after comments made by the Senator in support of bitcoin mining earlier this year: "Bitcoin mining is good for America’s energy grids and the development of new/stranded energy resources… Bitcoin miners, we’d love to have you in Wyoming.”

Lummis has maintained a track record of supporting the Bitcoin industry and sharing viewpoints often-touted by those in support of sound money. Earlier this month, Lummis reiterated her support of sound monetary policy as a core component of her belief in American prosperity: “I’m pro-America. I’m pro-freedom. I’m pro-hard money… I oppose the debasement of Americans’ money."

Interested parties may apply to attend the 2024 Bitcoin Policy Summit. Enter code “bmag21” for 21% off tickets. Click here for more information.

In a statement delivered to Bitcoin Magazine, David Zell (co-founder of BPI) recognized Lummis’s foresight as a Bitcoin advocate: “Senator Lummis has long-understood the importance of America getting public policy for digital assets right… When onlookers were predicting the death of crypto after FTX, Senator Lummis correctly insisted on the significance of Bitcoin and its regulation.”



The Bitcoin Policy Summit on April 9th, 2024 at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. comes at a time of heightened partisan tensions with regard to Bitcoin and bitcoin mining. The Biden administration’s US Energy Information Administration (EIA) proposed an “emergency” survey of bitcoin miners and their energy use. The emergency survey proposal was subsequently dropped following pushback from industry representatives including Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) and the Texas Blockchain Council.

Alongside Lummis and Thiel, The Bitcoin Policy Summit will feature presentations from global human rights activists, academics, and technology leaders with the aims to set the record straight on Bitcoin in the context of federal and local policymaking. Bitcoin Magazine, in collaboration with BPI, will livestream the Summit via social media including Twitter (X) and YouTube.



To learn more about the Bitcoin Policy Summit, visit https://www.btcpolicysummit.org/.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.