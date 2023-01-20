Senator Angus King Recently Traded These 2 Stocks

Per CapitolTrades.com, a platform offering real-time politician trading data, Angus King, an American politician and an independent U.S. Senator from the State of Maine, has recently bought shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). Meanwhile, he sold Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock. According to the data, King made these trades in December 2022. Each of these transactions had a size range of $1-$15K.

Using TipRanks’ data, let’s check what’s on the horizon for EA and ADBE stocks.

Is EA a Buy or Sell?

Electronic Arts is a leading developer and publisher of digital games, content, and services. It also offers live services, including subscriptions, extra content, and other revenues, excluding the sale of its base games.

EA stock has received 10 Buy and three Hold recommendations, leading to a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Furthermore, EA’s price target of $149.62 indicates 20.93% upside potential. Benefits from the launch of FIFA 23 and momentum in the live services segment could continue to support EA’s financials. However, macroeconomic pressure on consumer spending could pose challenges.

While analysts are bullish, hedge funds sold 15.2K EA shares last quarter. During the same period, insiders sold 1.4M worth of EA stock.

Overall, EA stock carries a Smart Score of eight, implying a higher likelihood of outperformance.

What is the Future of Adobe Stock?

Adobe stock is under pressure as macro headwinds are adversely impacting enterprise spending. Furthermore, the expected dilution from the Figma deal remains a drag. It has received nine Buys and 14 Holds, leading to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Moreover, analysts’ price target of $385.51 implies 12.55% upside potential.

While analysts are cautiously optimistic about Adobe, insiders sold shares worth $8.1M. Also, it has negative indications from hedge fund managers, who reduced their exposure. Overall, Adobe has a Neutral Smart Score of four.

Bottom Line

It could prove to be beneficial for retail investors to keep a watch on politicians’ trades. Meanwhile, investors can use TipRanks’ Experts Center to invest in stocks confidently.

As for Electronic Arts, the momentum in its business, analysts’ bullish outlook, and high Smart Score imply it could outperform the broader market. Meanwhile, near-term macro challenges and a Neutral Smart Score suggest that Adobe stock could move in line with the broader market averages.

