Senate votes to confirm Stephen Hahn as new FDA chief

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Dr. Stephen Hahn as the new head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Hahn is a radiation oncologist who has been with the MD Anderson Cancer Centre in Houston since 2015.

