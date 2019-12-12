Senate votes to confirm Stephen Hahn as new FDA chief

US Markets

The Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Dr. Stephen Hahn as the new head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Hahn is a radiation oncologist who has been with the MD Anderson Cancer Centre in Houston since 2015.

