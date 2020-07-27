Senate Republicans back $10 billion in additional assistance for U.S. airports -document
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday backed an additional $10 billion in assistance for airports that face a dramatic shortfall in revenue because of a coronavirus travel falloff.
The Republican proposal also calls for $75 million to maintain essential air service to rural communities and $50 million for the Federal Aviation Administration's administrative costs related to air traffic control tower cleanings, janitorial services and supplies.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)
