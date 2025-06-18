Senate Passes Stablecoin GENIUS Act: A Major Win for Large Banks?

On Tuesday, the Senate approved the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act) to establish the first federal framework for dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies known as stablecoins.



This is being considered a big victory for the U.S. crypto industry and large U.S. banks like Bank of America BAC, U.S. Bancorp USB and Fifth Third Bancorp FITB, which have been looking for favorable regulation before integrating stablecoins into their infrastructure.

What is the GENIUS Act?

The GENIUS Act, introduced in February 2025, after a public draft was released in October 2024, defines payment stablecoins as digital assets for payment or settlement that are pegged to a fixed value, require one-to-one reserves, and prohibit algorithmic stablecoins. It explicitly prevents them from being classified as securities and sets distinct regulatory limits—federal oversight for issuers with more than $10 billion in assets, and state regulation for smaller ones. It also mandates monthly reserve audits and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance.



The Act is yet to receive approval from the House and President Trump before it can be turned into a legislative law.

How Will the GENIUS Act Benefit Large US Banks & Other Firms?

Stablecoins are viewed by their proponents as a more stable alternative to volatile cryptocurrencies, offering a secure way to store value by pegging them to assets like the U.S. dollar. Their rapid settlement and programmability could enhance cross-border payments and expand access to the dollar. However, critics remain concerned about potential risks, such as the threat of panic among investors and sudden mass withdrawals.



If the legislation is passed in the House, it is likely to trigger a rise in new stablecoin issuers, as major traditional firms, including large banks and major retail chains like Amazon Inc. AMZN and Walmart Inc. WMT, are reportedly already considering the possibility of launching their own digital currencies.



Last week, at an industry conference in New York, senior executives of Bank of America, Fifth Third Bancorp, and U.S. Bancorp stated that they are open to adopting stablecoins. Further, the Wall Street Journal reported last week that Amazon and Walmart are exploring stablecoin opportunities.



This new wave of competition could disrupt the traditional payment infrastructure, specifically if merchants seek to get around conventional card networks like Visa and Mastercard.



If stablecoins continue to gain traction, large global banks are set to benefit the most, given their solid liquidity positions. As stablecoins offer yield opportunities, traditional banks may need to increase deposit rates to stay competitive. While banks like Bank of America, Fifth Third and U.S. Bancorp are well-positioned to deal with the changes, many smaller regional banks could face greater challenges.

