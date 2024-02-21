Senate panel to hold hearing on use of US chips in Russian weapons

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel will hold a hearing on Tuesday on the use of U.S. chips in Russian weapons systems, Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a statement on Wednesday.

The hearing by the Senate's permanent subcommittee on investigations will address how Russia is evading export controls intended to block it from using U.S. technology in the war in Ukraine, added the office of the Democratic lawmaker, who chairs the panel.

The panel has sought information and documents from four large U.S. semiconductor makers - Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, Analog Devices ADI.O, Intel INTC.O, and Texas Instruments TXN.O, it added.

Preliminary information obtained by the panel showed that since Russia invaded Ukraine almost two years ago, these four companies had "significantly increased" exports to countries identified as potentially being used by Russia to evade U.S. export controls, it said.

American-made semiconductors have been found in a range of equipment used by the Russian military, Blumenthal's office said, from drones and radios to missiles and armored vehicles.

The United States and its allies have imposed sanctions on Moscow and export controls for those supporting Russia's military and defense industries.

Advanced Micro Devices said it shared the national security concerns of the Senate panel and had set up procedures for action when its products are found to have been diverted to Russia.

Texas Instruments said it was co-operating with the panel and was opposed to the use of its chips in Russian military equipment, saying it stopped selling products into Russia in February 2022.

Intel also said it suspended all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus after the conflict began, that it abides by export regulations and sanctions, and that its contracts require customers and distributors to comply with the same regulations.

Analog Devices said it was co-operating with the Senate panel’s probe and did not support "the illicit diversion of its products to countries or entities subject to U.S. or international sanctions."

