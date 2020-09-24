US Markets
TWTR

Senate panel plans to issue subpoenas to CEO's of Google, Facebook, Twitter

Contributor
Nandita Bose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS FILE PHOTO

U.S. Senate Commerce Committee chaired by Republican Senator Roger Wicker plans to issue subpoenas to the chief executives of Twitter, Alphabet's Google and Facebook to testify at a hearing on Oct. 1.

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Commerce Committee chaired by Republican Senator Roger Wicker plans to issue subpoenas to the chief executives of Twitter TWTR.N, Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O and Facebook FB.O to testify at a hearing on Oct. 1.

The hearing will discuss a legal immunity known as Section 230 that technology companies have when it comes to liability over content posted by users.

The committee will issue the subpoenas if the technology companies do not agree to appear in front of the committee by Thursday night, a spokeswoman for Senator Wicker told Reuters.

Politico was first to report the Senate panel's plans.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington)

((nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +12023545868; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR GOOGL FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular