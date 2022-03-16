US Markets

Senate panel approves Powell renomination as Fed chair

Dan Burns Reuters
Ann Saphir Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

A key Senate panel late Wednesday gave its stamp of approval to President Joe Biden's renomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and two other nominees to the Fed Board but were deadlocked on a fourth nominee.

The vote came a day after Sarah Bloom Raskin on Tuesday withdrew as Biden's nominee to become the top bank regulator at the Fed after a key Democratic senator and moderate Republicans said they would not back her, leaving no path to confirmation by the full Senate.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

