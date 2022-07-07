US Markets
ABBV

Senate Finance report says AbbVie shifted profit overseas to cut taxes

Contributor
Michael Erman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Drugmaker AbbVie Inc generates most of its sales in the United States, while shifting most of its profits overseas in order to avoid U.S. taxes, an interim report from the Senate Finance Committee said on Thursday.

By Michael Erman

July 7 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AbbVie Inc ABBV.O generates most of its sales in the United States, while shifting most of its profits overseas in order to avoid U.S. taxes, an interim report from the Senate Finance Committee said on Thursday.

According to the Democratic staff report, more than 75% of Illinois-based AbbVie's sales were made in the United States, while just 1% of its income was reported in its home country for tax purposes.

This has been a long term trend for the company. In 2018, Reuters laid out how AbbVie reported its income in lower tax jurisdictions, which was possible in part because the company parked the majority of the patents for its top-selling drug, the rheumatoid arthritis treatment Humira, in tax haven Bermuda.

The Senate Finance Committee report said that the profit shifting has resulted in "stunningly low effective tax rates" for the drugmaker in recent years: 8.7% in 2018, 8.6% in 2019 and 11.2% in 2020. The current U.S. corporate tax rate is 21%.

The report suggested reforms to the U.S. tax code to remedy the issue, including increasing taxes on certain income earned abroad and fixing loopholes that encourage offshoring.

AbbVie did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular