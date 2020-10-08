US Markets
BLK

Senate Democrats question BlackRock climate proxy voting record

Contributor
Ross Kerber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Five Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday asked BlackRock Inc to justify why it rarely supported shareholder resolutions tied to climate issues despite its increased focus on the environment this year. [nL2N2GI2GR]

BOSTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Five Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday asked BlackRock Inc BLK.N to justify why it rarely supported shareholder resolutions tied to climate issues despite its increased focus on the environment this year.

The proxy voting record of the top asset manager is "troubling and inconsistent," according to a letter sent to Reuters by the office of U.S. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii and signed by four others.

BlackRock representatives did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Diane Craft)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular