Senate Democrats question BlackRock climate proxy voting record

BOSTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Five Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday asked BlackRock Inc BLK.N to justify why it rarely supported shareholder resolutions tied to climate issues despite its increased focus on the environment this year.

The proxy voting record of the top asset manager is "troubling and inconsistent," according to a letter sent to Reuters by the office of U.S. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii and signed by four others.

BlackRock representatives did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Diane Craft)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.