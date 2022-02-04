Senate Democrat pushes U.S. Postal Service to buy cleaner delivery fleet

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Friday asked the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to reverse course and buy a cleaner fleet of next-generation delivery vehicles.

The push by Senator Tom Carper comes two days after the White House and Environmental Protection Agency urged USPS to reconsider its plan to buy a new multi-billion-dollar fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles. Carper said USPS should complete a supplemental environmental impact review "and adopt an approach that will result in a cleaner, more cost-effective, and more sustainable postal fleet."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

