US Markets
OSK

Senate Democrat pushes U.S. Postal Service to buy cleaner delivery fleet

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Friday asked the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to reverse course and buy a cleaner fleet of next-generation delivery vehicles.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Friday asked the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to reverse course and buy a cleaner fleet of next-generation delivery vehicles.

The push by Senator Tom Carper comes two days after the White House and Environmental Protection Agency urged USPS to reconsider its plan to buy a new multi-billion-dollar fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles. Carper said USPS should complete a supplemental environmental impact review "and adopt an approach that will result in a cleaner, more cost-effective, and more sustainable postal fleet."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OSK WKHS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular