Senate Banking Committee Remains Open to Idea of Digital Dollar in Tuesday’s Hearing
Not every U.S. lawmaker is on board with the idea of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) or digital dollar, but no one explicitly rejected it during a hearing of the powerful Senate Banking Committee Tuesday.
Thatâs probably the biggest takeaway from Tuesdayâs hearing, where the panel heard from former regulator turned CBDC evangelist Chris Giancarlo, Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla and Duke Law professor Nakita Cuttino as expert witnesses.Â
The lawmakers present asked questions about financial inclusion, including what potential regulations or laws might make digitization easier and more accessible to the unbanked.
Related: BIS Plans New Central Banking Fintech Research Hubs in Europe, North America
âThe U.S. needs a digital dollar,â said Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). âThe U.S. dollar has to keep earning that place in the global payments system. It has to be better than bitcoin â¦ it has to be better than a digital yuan.â
Other highlights of the hearing:
- Chairman Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) noted some traditional financial systems may be limited in how accessible they are, citing the need for pre-existing bank accounts. Fintech solutions such as stablecoins can provide an alternative, Crapo said, though there are concerns around the oversight of some of these coins, which unlike most cryptocurrencies are designed to hold their value relative to fiat.
- Ranking Member Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) warned that tech companies have made large promises about disrupting existing industries. He pointed to ridesharing and social media services, saying they promised to âbuild a more just and equal country,â but instead the companies essentially found ways to âpay themselves.â
- While only eight senators asked questions, out of 25 on the committee, every question was relevant to the topic of digitizing payments, which you canât always count on (recall last yearâs off-the-rails Facebook grillings).
- Cuttino called for open access to real-time payments: âIn the absence of public policy addressing open access payments and real-time payments, low-income and moderate-income Americans will continue to have limited resources needed, whether by traditional fringe services like payday loans or some novel fringe service.â
- The current accounts-based payment architecture in use today is âslow and exclusionary,â Giancarlo said. While a token-based architecture is not a âpanacea,â it can help provide broader access.
- Cascarilla said a federal framework toward regulating crypto companies could be beneficial, though he noted that his company operates nationwide despite operating under the New York Department of Financial Servicesâ limited-purpose trust charter.
Related Stories
- Witnesses Will Vouch for Stablecoins, Digital Dollars in US Senate Hearing Tuesday
- Blockchain Bites: Rethinking Libra, Craig Wright and Something Smells Fishy in Blockchain
- CBDC Issuance Is âNot a Reactionâ to Libra, Says Central Bank Body
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- Bitcoin Options Market Faces Record $1 Billion Expiry on Friday
- Witnesses Will Vouch for Stablecoins, Digital Dollars in US Senate Hearing Tuesday
- Ultra-Rich Monaco Wants to Fund Social Impact Projects With Security Tokens
- Vanguard to Go Live on Symbiont’s Blockchain Platform for Foreign Exchange in Q3 2020