Semtech’s Explosive Rally May Only Be Getting Started

Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) has emerged as a critical AI play for several reasons. At face value, its data center products are crucial for connectivity and networking; they unlock the power of hardware, efficiently linking servers, large clusters, racks, and data centers. The bigger picture is more impressive. Not only is Semtech well-positioned for data center growth, but it is also well-positioned for telecommunications and the Internet of Things (IoT), which enable the application of AI at the edge.

The company's recent earnings report showed that business is good across product lines, particularly in data centers, a trend expected to accelerate.

Takeaways from other leading AI names include the impact of AI infrastructure spending, which leads to applications, new use cases, and increased demand.

With this in play, investors can only expect Semtech’s three business specialties to continue strengthening and to persist for the foreseeable future.

In this scenario, Semtech’s consensus forecasts are far too low, setting the stage for a persistent cycle of outperformance and analyst upgrades.

Semtech’s Blowout Q1 Confirms AI Spend Is Real

Semtech’s earnings report is important to its market because it reflects growing strength in the hottest market since the DotCom bubble. The company's earnings confirm that capital expenditure plans, data center buildout, and AI infrastructure growth are real. The company reported $291 million in net revenue, a drop in a bucket compared to NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) quarterly haul, but this is a nuts-and-bolts play, not the primary hardware. The important details include revenue growth approaching 16% year over year (YOY), outpacing the consensus by more than 250 basis points (bps), and a continued acceleration forecast for the current quarter.

Margin news was also bullish. GAAP results were mixed, including non-cash impairments and share-based compensation, but the adjusted results were more clearly positive. They revealed wider margins and record-setting results, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) up 34% YOY and more than 1000 bps above target.

Guidance is why new highs are likely for this stock. The company expects revenue to grow by more than 12% sequentially and 27% YOY in the next quarter and is likely cautious in its estimate. The likely outcome is that Semtech outperforms and provides another bullish guide, keeping the analysts in revision mode.

The analyst response to Semtech’s results and guidance was mixed: two ratings were reduced to Market Perform or equivalent, but this was offset by more price target increases. Those increases highlight Semtech’s business shift, as they increased the consensus estimate by more than 75% almost overnight. The consensus forecasts a fresh high as of late May; the high end of the range would be sufficient to add 30% to that high.

Institutions Cap Semtech Gains in Q2 2026

Institutions are a risk for investors to note. They own a substantial 99.45% of the stock and have been selling into the rally. If this continues, SMTC shares will struggle to advance unless a sufficiently strong catalyst emerges. In this scenario, retail traders and FOMO may take control, ultimately resulting in volatility and potentially lower stock prices. The more likely scenario, however, is that the institutional headwind diminishes now that the Q1 results are in.

The question is whether the institutions revert to accumulating SMTC, and that may not come without a stock price correction. SMTC shares advanced more than 100% in April and May, extending well above any level that could be called strong support. The worst-case scenario is that this stock pulls back, potentially to $138 or lower, while the best-case is that SMTC consolidates at or near the late-May highs until later in the year when more news is available.

SMTC Stock: Correction Ahead, But the Trend Is Your Friend

The chart price action is very bullish, but also shows a high likelihood of a correction before new highs are set. The key factor is the MACD convergence, which says new highs are likely despite the correction; it’s only a matter of time. Among the risks for traders is the depth and timing of the rebound, which may not come until late summer. Other risks include valuation, which reflects a robust growth trajectory. Any signs of weakness, slowing, hiccups, or delays will be reflected in the stock price.

Catalysts include demand for next-gen products, including optical, sensing, and power handling technology, and capacity expansions. Execs say demand is outstripping supply and plan to double or triple existing production. Plans include expanding existing production facilities, outsourcing manufacturing and pursuing strategic partnerships alongside nearshoring or onshoring capacity. Shipments of next-gen products are already underway and expected to ramp over the coming quarters.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.